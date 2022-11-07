Luton manager Nathan Jones

Luton Town have confirmed they have granted permission to Premier League side Southampton to enter into discussions with boss Nathan Jones about the managerial vacancy at St Mary’s.

The Saints, who sacked Austrian Ralph Hasenhüttl this morning, quickly made Jones their top target with the Welshman swiftly installed as the early favourite with the bookies.

Speculation that he was heading to the south coast increased, as the Hatters revealed the 49-year-old will now head for talks following tomorrow night’s trip to his former team Stoke City.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City.

“We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.

“We would also like to urge all supporters travelling to Stoke to show him and the team your support on what we hope will be yet another memorable away day.