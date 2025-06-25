Luton could face Gunners U21s or Spurs U21s in Vertu Trophy

Group stage draw announced on Thursday

Luton could come up against either Arsenal U21s or Chelsea U21s in the Vertu Trophy after being drawn in the same group as League Two opponents Barnet and Cambridge United this afternoon.

Town’s relegation from the Championship means they will be in a competition this term that they haven’t featured in since a second round defeat on penalties against Southend United at Kenilworth Road in December 2018. With the groups announced this afternoon, Matt Bloomfield’s side have thankfully missed out on some lengthy trips, as they will instead go up against two fourth tier opponents in the U’s and the Bees in Group H.

The Hatters will now find out which of the invited Premier League clubs with a category one academy they will face on Thursday, as statement from the EFL said: “The draw for the Group Stage of the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy will take place live on Sky Sports News on Thursday, 26 June from 2:30 pm. All 64 teams will enter from Round One and will be split into 16 regional groups of four, eight in the Northern region and eight in the Southern region.

Luton are taking part in the Vertu Trophy next season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“The 16 invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern regional groups, with the 48 EFL Clubs placed into pre-determined Groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players. Vertu Trophy Group Stage matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day on Thursday, 26 June.”

Group A: Cardiff City; Exeter City; Newport County. Group B: Bristol Rovers; Cheltenham Town; Plymouth Argyle. Group C: Northampton Town; Shrewsbury Town; Walsall. Group D: Milton Keynes Dons; Reading; Swindon Town. Group E: AFC Wimbledon; Bromley; Stevenage. Group F: Crawley Town; Leyton Orient; Peterborough United. Group G: Colchester United; Gillingham; Wycombe Wanderers. Group H: Barnet; Cambridge United; Luton Town.

Ball numbers: 1, Arsenal U21; 2, Aston Villa U21; 3, Brighton & Hove Albion U21; 4, Chelsea U21; 5, Crystal Palace U21; 6, Fulham U21; 7, Tottenham Hotspur U21; 8, West Ham United U21.

On how the competition will work next season, the statement continued: “The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage. Matches level after ninety minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-final stage. A period of 30 minutes of extra time will be played in the final should the match be level after ninety minutes. If still level at the end of extra time, the winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.”

Meanwhile the prize money has also been announced too. EFL Clubs Participation: £20,000 per club. Group Stages: £10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw. Round of 32: £20,000 per win. Round of 16: £40,000 per win. Quarter-Finals: £50,000 per win. Runners Up: £50,000. Winners: £100,000.