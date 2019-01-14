Luton could promote from within as odds shorten for new interim coach Idiakez

Hatters interim chief Mick Harford has admitted the club could promote from within as they look to replace manager Nathan Jones who left the club last week.

Current youth team coach Inigo Idiakez, 45, who played for Southampton and Derby County during his career, has been named Town's interim first-team coach while the process of recruiting a new management team continues.

The Spaniard will assist Harford and number two Steve Rutter on the bench for tomorrow night's FA Cup third round replay against Sheffield Wednesday after working with the players during training this morning.

Idiakez has seen his odds cut to 4/1, level with Johnnie Jackson and Paul Hurst, with SkyBet to become the permanent successor to Jones, who joined Stoke City on Wednesday.

When asked if the club could look at someone such as their U18s chief, Harford, who will play a key role in deciding who is appointed, said: "The job is open to everyone.

"We’re looking everywhere, we’ve had hundreds of applicants, all kinds of people, some you rule out, some you would never rule out, some surprise you, some don’t surprise you, but the job is open to everyone.

“Everyone will be given the opportunity to go through the interview process, in front of the board, in front of Gary (Sweet) and see where we are.

"We believe we’ll take as long as it takes, as long as we get the right man.”