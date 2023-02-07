Luton crash out of the FA Cup after a woeful first half defensive display at Grimsby

Ethan Horvath is beaten by Daniel Amos's free kick at Blundell Park

A terrible first half defensive performance saw Luton Town dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town this evening.

The visitors found themselves breached three times in the opening 45 minutes, as everything the Mariners hit turned to gold, with the Hatters seemingly unable to do anything about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the second half turned into a one-sided contest, Luton dominating every aspect, they couldn't beat an inspired home keeper Max Crocombe or a valiant Grimsby back-line, who taught their high league opponents a thing or two about the art of keeping the ball out of their net, defending as if their lives depended on it.

With a lucrative televised trip to former Hatters manager Nathan Jones' Premier League Southampton awaiting the winner, current Town boss Rob Edwards rung the changes for the clash, six in total from Saturday's 1-0 win over Stoke.

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe making his first start of the season at wingback, with Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho and Cauley Woodrow all included too.

Youth teamers Joe Johnson and Axel Piesold were on the bench, as Town got off to the worst start imaginable when with just nine minutes gone, Town's defence was undone by a simple throw on the left hand side, which left Harry Clifton through on goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although his shot was in Ethan Horvath's vicinity, it cannoned off the keepers legs and flew into the net, with the forward on target once more against the Hatters.

Town looked to weather an early storm from the clearly up for it hosts and gradually worked their way back into the game, a deep corner nodded back across goal with Berry rising highest to head over with 20 minutes gone.

Onyedinma then had his cross-shot batted away by Max Crocombe after a good burst forward by Amari'i Bell, but just as Town looked like they were starting to imprint their extra quality on the occasion, they then found themselves 2-0 on 28 minutes, as some more questionable defending saw Daniel Orsi latch on to a loose ball and lash past Horvath.

The Hatters tried to find a way back, with Onyedinma their main threat, sending over some dangerous crosses, but each time they were repelled by a Mariners head or foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton somehow didn't have a goal back before the break as with 39 gone, Osho swung over a quite brilliant ball for Elijah Adebayo whose downward header drew a wonderful, if slightly fortunate stop from Crocombe, who was able to save with his feet and then grab the loose ball.

With Town looking to get through to the break and regroup, they couldn't even do that, Daniel Amos's angled 25-yard free kick going over Horvath and into the net off the inside of the post for what proved a killer third.

Edwards responded to the opening 45 minutes by taking off Watson and Thorpe at the break, with Alfie Doughty and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu introduced.

Doughty was almost the architect of a lifeline, skimming a cross into the area and Woodrow's close range header stopped by the flailing arm of keeper Crocombe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards showed he certainly wasn't giving up on the competition, Carlton Morris and Jordan Clark on before the hour, but Crocombe was proving unbeatable, with a terrific low stop from Berry’s snapshot.

Doughty curled over as Luton continued to dominate, but just couldn't find the net, Woodrow speeding down the right and picking out Morris, his header easy for Crocombe this time.

Clark looked like he had got one back for Town on 68 minutes, only for his blast from distance to narrowly miss the bottom corner.

The attack versus defence pattern continued, with the defence winning, Luton working the ball neatly out to Onyedinma once more, his low ball in scuffed wide by Woodrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grimsby showed they carried an occasional threat, Brynn Morris swivelling to shoot into the hoardings at the back post, as although Woodrow got a far better connection on his next attempt, he was unable to keep a 20-yard volley down.

Late on, the Hatters’ attacking woes on the evening were summed up, Mpanzu sidefooting off target and then Osho meeting Onyedinma’s cross, placing his header behind to bring the curtain down on a thoroughly miserable evening.

Mariners: Max Crocombe, Michee Efete, Kieran Green (Alex Hunt 66), Luke Waterfall (C), Gavan Holohan, Harry Clifton, Bryn Morris (Anthony Glennon 80), Daniel Orsi (Edwin Essel 87), Daniel Amos, Andy Smith, Niall Maher.

Subs not used: Shaun Pearson, Oliver Battersby, Sean Scannell, Evan Khouri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell (Carlton Morris 59), Allan Campbell (Jordan Clark 59), Elliot Thorpe (Alfie Doughty 46) Luke Berry, Louie Watson (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 46), Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: James Shea, Reece Burke, Aribim Pepple, Axel Piesold, Joe Johnson.

Referee: Sam Barrott.

Booked: Morris 32, Watson 42, Amos 43, Efete 81, Onyedinma 90.

Advertisement

Advertisement