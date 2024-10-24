Luton dare 'cowardly' racist to repeat 'vile' insults to Hatters striker Adebayo's face

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward reports another incident to the police

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo has reported receiving further online racist abuse during Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old had been the victim of such abhorrent taunts on social media when Town were in the Premier League last term, with incidents against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. However, during the fixture with the Wearsiders in midweek it happened again, as Adebayo who scored his first goal of the season, reported another case to the club.

A strong statement from the Hatters in response to the matter said: “We’re angry, upset and frustrated to report that racist abuse has been directed towards Elijah Adebayo. Twelve months ago Elijah Adebayo was subjected to racist abuse on social media in October 2023. A wave of vile and disgusting messages pouring into his account from faceless racists. We published this story.

Hatters Elijah Adebayo reported receiving racist abuse during Luton's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“Fast forward a year later and it has happened again. At 8.28pm BST on Wednesday evening, an account in the UK on Instagram messaged Elijah with a racist comment. After Elijah notified us following last night’s game with Sunderland, in which he scored his first goal of the season, we reported the incident to the Police and to Meta. It is now being investigated.

“Just like we said a year ago, and just like we will do WHENEVER a player or staff member is subjected to abuse, we will stand by and support Elijah unequivocally. To the individual who cowardly dropped into Elijah’s DMs: We know who you are and you know who you are. You’re not a faceless account, one which we have sadly become accustomed to reporting in recent years.

“But as if you have the balls to come to Kenilworth Road and say it to his face. We dare you. If you do, you’ll be faced with everyone at Luton Town Football Club, standing side-by-side with Elijah. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. But does everyone know that? It’s why we are doing our bit to educate everyone that racism and all forms of abuse is abhorrent and unacceptable.

“Last season, as part of the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign, we showed members of our staff the racist and abusive messages our players have been subjected to. This is real life with real life effects. Only last week Jacob Brown and Mads Andersen visited Ferrars Junior School in Luton to take part in an anti-discrimination workshop, put on by the Luton Town Community Trust as part of the EFL’s Together Against Racism campaign.

"We are all Luton and we will continue to support and champion these initiatives until such time that the message gets through to the ignorant minority. But the question remains: how much longer will our players, our heroes – fellow human beings for crying out loud – be targeted because of the colour of their skin? There is NO room for racism.”