Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Luton Town kicked off their Championship campaign with a 0-0 stalemate against Birmingham City over the weekend.
The fairly even match-up has left the Hatters eagerly anticipating their first win to kickstart their season, though they face potentially one of their toughest opponents in the league next as they take on Burnley.
The Hatters haven’t faced the relegated club since a 0-0 draw in 2007, while they haven’t beaten them since March 2000.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Birmingham City consider second Rams swoop
Birmingham City are thought to be interested in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight after already snapping up his former teammate Kyrstian Bielik last week. The 21-year-old's contract will expire next summer. (Football Insider)
2. Cardiff City linked with free agent striker
Cardiff City are said to be eyeing a move for veteran striker Andy Carroll after he was released by West Brom at the end of last season. The 33-year-old scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Baggies. (BBC Radio Wales)
3. Robins goalkeeper attracts Premier League interest
Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is attracting interest from newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth this summer. The 29-year-old made 38 appearances in the Championship for the Robins last season. (talkSPORT)
4. West Brom target Premier League goalkeeper
West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City's Daniel Iversen. The 25-year-old was named Preston North End's Player of the Year following a brilliant loan spell last season. (Football League World)