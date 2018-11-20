Luton defence 'fuming' after late Argyle strike

Full back James Justin admitted the Town defence were 'fuming' to end their run of three consecutive clean sheets during the 5-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Joel Grant's late 20 yard blast beyond James Shea meant the Hatters conceded for the first time, excluding the Checkatrade Trophy defeat, since the 4-1 triumph over Accrington in October, some seven hours ago.

Afterwards, Justin said: "We were fuming, but you can’t really stop one of those.

"One of those is going to go in every 10 matches and he just put it in the top bins, and you can’t do much about it."

However, boss Nathan Jones wasn't about to dwell on the late strike, adding: "I'm disappointed we conceded late as another clean sheet would have been nice, but I’d be very, very greedy if I wasn’t speaking about the positive and just the negative.

"Don’t worry about that. That was the one effort they had on goal really and it would have needed to be something special as I thought we were totally dominant.

"I thought our centre halves were magnificent, I thought Glen Rea on another day would have had man of the match by a million miles but such were the performance of other people.

"They were saying about Elliot Lee should have (got it), but Glen was immense in that defensive midfield role and he kept that attitude right throughout.

"Because it’s easy when at 4-0, to take your foot off the gas, be lethargic, a few sloppy passes, but he’s not.

"They call him the caretaker and he shuts up shop, that’s what he does."