Luton defender already back in light training despite suffering a fractured back at Blackpool

Luton defender Dan Potts is already back in light training after making a swift recovery to the fractured back he suffered against Blackpool ahead of the international break.

The 28-year-old was one of Town’s first team regulars during the opening stages of the campaign, starting the opening 15 games of the season, until a sickness bug forced him to sit out the 4-0 defeat to rivals Watford.

Returning to the side for the home draws against Reading and Sunderland, he then went off in the first half of the 1-0 win at Blackpool on November 5, missing the matches with Stoke and Rotherham, as revealing the severity of the injury on Instagram, Potts said: “Not the news I wanted or expected but turns out I fractured my back away at Blackpool.

“Thankfully the winter break gives me a bit more time to recover & hopefully I’ll be back out there to help the boys & new manager as soon as possible."

However, he has been able to take part in some outdoor sessions at the Brache and when asked about his recovery, Edwards said: “I think a fractured back sounds horrendous doesn’t it?

"But there’s lots of bones in our spine and there’s a slight fracture there, but it's in an area where it can heal quickly as bones do.

