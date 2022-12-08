Luton defender already back in light training despite suffering a fractured back at Blackpool
Centre half out on the grass once more at the Brache
Luton defender Dan Potts is already back in light training after making a swift recovery to the fractured back he suffered against Blackpool ahead of the international break.
The 28-year-old was one of Town’s first team regulars during the opening stages of the campaign, starting the opening 15 games of the season, until a sickness bug forced him to sit out the 4-0 defeat to rivals Watford.
Returning to the side for the home draws against Reading and Sunderland, he then went off in the first half of the 1-0 win at Blackpool on November 5, missing the matches with Stoke and Rotherham, as revealing the severity of the injury on Instagram, Potts said: “Not the news I wanted or expected but turns out I fractured my back away at Blackpool.
“Thankfully the winter break gives me a bit more time to recover & hopefully I’ll be back out there to help the boys & new manager as soon as possible."
However, he has been able to take part in some outdoor sessions at the Brache and when asked about his recovery, Edwards said: “I think a fractured back sounds horrendous doesn’t it?
"But there’s lots of bones in our spine and there’s a slight fracture there, but it's in an area where it can heal quickly as bones do.
"He’s feeling pretty good, he’s recovered quite quickly, he was out on the grass today so we’re hoping to have him back with us quite soon which is really good news.”