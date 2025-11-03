Luton defender apologises for his performance after Rovers FA Cup win

Mengi felt he should have done better during first round triumph

Luton defender Teden Mengi has taken to social media to apologise for his display in the Hatters’ 4-3 FA Cup first round success over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who missed the start of the campaign with an ankle injury picked up in pre-season, was making his seventh start out of nine matches for the Hatters, as after being rested in the week when Town faced Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Vertu Trophy, he was restored to the starting XI as boss Jack Wilshere went strong against their National League opponents at Kenilworth Road. Named in the same defence that had kept a clean sheet at Northampton Town in their last outing, it saw Mengi partner club captain Kal Naismith in the centre, with Nigel Lonjwik right back and Cohen Bramall on the left.

It looked like the Hatters were on their way to another shut-out, as 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Lamine Fanne and Nahki Wells, they then extended their lead when Wells found the target from close range once more on 53 minutes. However, Robbie Savage’s visitors then threw caution to the wind and went on to dominate, as half time sub Tom Knowles broke inside the challenge of Lonwijk far too easily and had a crack that Josh Keeley appeared to have covered until Mengi opted to try and block the attempt, only to see the ball skim off his head to wrongfoot his team-mate and fly into the net.

It then got worse, as the former England U21 international was nutmegged by a pass that saw Harry Whitwell escape on the right and make his way into the area, Mengi getting back and clumsily allow the forward to run across him, who needed no second invitation to go to ground after what can best be described as minimal contact, winning a penalty that Kyle McAllister tucked away.

With Town on the ropes and their defence being run ragged, a third arrived on 69 minutes, the hosts once more unable to clear their lines, as Lonwijk’s intervention was slammed home by Aidan Dausch. Rovers should have had a fourth too, Laurent Mendy outjumping Town’s back-line and heading against the bar, with Knowles also slicing a decent opportunity over, before Town managed to go up the other end and appear to have avoided any further embarrassment, Gideon Kodua smashing home in stoppage time.

However, their red faces should have returned in the final seconds, a free kick pumped into the box and with keeper Fiachra Pagel thrown upfront, the ball dropped to Dausch who volleyed a simple opportunity off target when completely unmarked. After the game, writing on Instagram about his efforts, Mengi said: “Next round. We stuck together and got the job done. On a personal note: I hold myself to high standards, that said I’d like to apologise, I know I need to be better for the team and the fans. Enjoy your weekend hatters!

Meanwhile, another member of Luton’s back four also posted on the social media platford, as Lonwijk added: “Made it harder than it needed to be, but happy to get the job done. On to the next round.”