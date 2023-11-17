Luton defender Bell a doubt for Jamaica's quarter-final first leg clash against Canada

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Amari’i Bell is a doubt for Jamaica’s CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final first leg clash against Canada at the National Stadium this evening.

The 29-year-old has missed the Hatters’ last five Premier League games after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 home defeat against Burnley, but was still selected in the Reggae Boyz squad by head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell, who has 17 caps to his name, joins former Everton and current Al-Ettifaq winger Demarai Gray as potential absentees for the match against a side ranked 45th in the FIFA rankings, 10 places above Jamaica.

Amari'i Bell is a doubt for Jamaica's match this evening - pic: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Speaking to the Jamaica Gleaner, Hallgrimsson said: “There are some injury doubts around Bell and Gray, but I’m hoping that they will be involved as I’m not writing anyone off.

"If they become available, we will play them, but they will be subjected to late fitness tests.

“The players in their various clubs are doing very well.

"If you look at our selections, all the players are playing 90 minutes almost every game, and they’re doing well, and that’s important for the national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a team, we’ve been playing better, and I feel like we’re playing longer spells of good football.