Luton defender Bell an unused sub as Jamaica go out of Gold Cup with USA defeat

USA celebrate their winner against Jamaica in the Gold Cup

Luton defender Amari'i Bell was an unused substitute as Jamaican were knocked out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to the USA on Sunday night.

The Reggae Boyz had started well at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, although the hosts soon threatened, Shaq Moore and Matthew Hoppe going close, the latter denied by keeper Andre Blake.

Junior Flemmings had two of the best opportunities for Jamaica in the first period, with one effort palmed away by Matt Turner, who also gathered Bobby Reid's attempt.

After the break, Miles Robinson and James Sands almost created a chance for Jamaica, as Shamar Nicholson's free kick also caused some nervy moments.

However, the USA won it with seven minutes remaining, Hoppe rising highest to meet Cristian Roldan's cross and send his side through to a semi-final clash with Qatar.