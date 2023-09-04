Luton defender Bell called up by Jamaica for Nations League double header

Town defender Amari’i Bell has been called up to the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF Nations League group stage double header this week.

The Reggae Boyz will host Honduras on Saturday at the Independence Park stadium in Kingston, and then remain at the venue for the clash with Haiti on Wednesday, September 13.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side can go into the group stage clashes with confidence after reaching the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals recently in which Bell played a pivotal role.

They now sit 58th in the FIFA World rankings, and will be favourites in both matches, with Honduras 78th and Haiti 87th.

Bell, who has played every minute of Luton’s Premier League campaign this season, sees his Jamaica side in Group B, which also includes Cuba, Grenada and Suriname.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Jahmali Waite, Conniah Boyce-Clarke.

Amari'i Bell battles Jamaica team-mate Michail Antonio during Luton's 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Friday night - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Defenders: Damion Lowe, Tayvon Gray, Ethan Pinnock, Amari’i Bell, Di’Shon Bernard, Dexter Lembikisa, Adrian Mariappa, Greg Leigh.

Midfielders: Kasey Palmer, Joel Latibeaudiere, Daniel Johnson, Kevon Lambert, Bobby Reid.