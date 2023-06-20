News you can trust since 1891
Luton defender Bell joins Premier League quartet Jamaica's Gold Cup squad

Centre half will head out to America
By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:11 BST- 2 min read

Town defender Amari’i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for the Gold Cup that kicks off later this month.

The 29-year-old had given himself every chance of being included after featuring in both friendly matches against Qatar and Jordan that were staged in Austria.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Qatar on Thursday, the Reggae Boyz also lost 2-1 against Jordan on Monday, meaning they have now gone a year without tasting victory.

Under recently appointed coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, Jamaica took the lead late in the first half when Cory Burke scored from the penalty spot.

However, Jordan hit back after the break, Mahmoud Al-Mardi levelling on 56 minutes and then Ali Olwan grabbing the winner seven minutes later.

Jamaica, who reached the final back in 2015 and 2017, will fly out to America to face the USA in Chicago for their opening Group A encounter on Sunday, June 25.

From there, Jamaica will travel to St Louis to face Trinidad and Tobago on June 28 and then face one of the yet to be decided preliminary match winners on July 2.

Town defender Amari'i Bell will be part of Jamaica's Gold Cup squadTown defender Amari'i Bell will be part of Jamaica's Gold Cup squad
Bell joins a host of fellow Premier League players in the squad, including Everton’s Demarai Gray, plus West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Brentford's Ethan Pinnock and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Jamali Waite, Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Defenders: Amari’i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Di'Shon Bernard, Adrian Mariappa, Dexter Lembiska, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence.

Midfielders: Kevon Lambert, Jonathan Russell, Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Reid, Daniel Johnson, Kaheem Paris.

Strikers: Michail Antonio, Shamar Nicholson, Leon Bailey, Cory Burke, Dujuan Richards, Demarai Grey.

