Luton defender Bell named in Jamaica squad for World Cup qualifiers

Luton defender Amari'i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for their three World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 27-year-old who has made five appearances for the Hatters since arriving on a free from Blackburn Rovers, scoring one, will head to Mexico on Thursday, before a home game with Panama on Sunday, September 5.

Theodore Whitmore’s squad will then also visit Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 8.