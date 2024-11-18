Luton defender Bell starts as Jamaica are beaten by Pochettino's USA in Kingston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre half features in first leg loss

Luton defender Amari’i Bell started as Jamaica were beaten 1-0 at home by USA in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

In front of a crowd of over 20,000 fans at the National Stadium in Kingston, Bell was winning his 20th cap as part of the starting line-up, but the Reggae Boyz fell behind after just five minutes when AC Milan midfielder Christian Pulisic set up PSV’s Ricardo Pepi to score what proved to be the only goal of the game to secure head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive victory.

Jamaica had a great chance to level with 13 minutes gone when USA keeper Matt Turner brought down Shamar Nicholson in the box, but Demarai Gray missed the opportunity from the penalty spot, Turner redeeming himself with a fine save. Everton defender Mason Holgate had an effort cleared off the line by Yunus Musah, but the centre half, currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion, was sent off after 86 minutes when he picked up a second yellow card.

Town defender Amari'i Bell played for Jamaica against USA last week - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jamaica now travel to St Louis, Missouri for the second leg of the tie this evening, as former England boss Steve McClaren is confident they can pull off a shock victory. Speaking to Our Today, he said: “The way they worked, the way they defended, the way they pressed, the way they created. I was very proud of all the players. It’s one nil. It’s half-time. But I think we’ve proved that the USA will not take the game on Monday lightly.

“I thought we pressed really well and although we got played through at times, it also gave us opportunities. But being one nil down after five minutes, it was too open. So, we closed the game in the second half, I made the subs and I thought they made a great impact. I’m pleased that we’re in the tie and we have a chance on Monday. We know that we can score. We know that we can give them a game. We know the first goal will be important. If we score the first goal, then the tie is on.”