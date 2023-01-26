Luton defender Bree completes Southampton transfer for an undisclosed fee

James Bree has left Luton for Southampton

Luton have confirmed defender James Bree has joined Premier League side Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on loan from Aston Villa in 2019, before completing a permanent move the following summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bree went on to make 143 appearances for the club, and has been an ever-present this season, playing every single minute of Town’s Championship campaign.

Last season, Bree was largely present in a defence that kept 19 league clean sheets, of which he helped secure 18, as the Hatters finished sixth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Town boss Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “James has been a fantastic servant to the club, long before we came in, and he’s been tremendous in the couple of months we’ve been fortunate enough to work with him.

“This is a great opportunity for him.

"It’s something that he was really keen to do because like everyone, he’s ambitious and the Premier League is the level you need to aim for.