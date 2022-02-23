Luton defender Burke remains a doubt for Town's trip to Stoke

Town defender Reece Burke

Hatters defender Reece Burke remains a doubt for this evening's clash with Stoke City.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Hull City missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion, as boss Nathan Jones, who is already without club captain Sonny Bradley after a minor groin operation, said: "He trained on Tuesday and felt his groin, so we pulled him.

“With the strength we have in that area then we don’t want to risk anyone and he was probably due a bit as Kal’s (Naismith) the only one we haven’t rested in that position.

“We didn’t play him against Cambridge, so we’ve rotated the four there and if we could just get Sonny (Bradley) back as well, then we’ll have good numbers there for the run-in which is really important.”

In his absence, Luton still kept their 13th clean sheet of the season in the league on Saturday and a 15th in all competitions, ensuring the Baggies’ strikeforce of Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant were blunted.

On his side's solidity, Jones continued: "We’re a good defensive unit, we know that.

“We slip up sometimes, when we play Birmingham, it’s suddenly like Kryptonite, but apart from that we’re an excellent side.

“We’re an excellent defensive side, we work hard, do diligent work, try to press and defend our box.

“You have to defend your box well, if you don’t in the Championship you get punished.

"We joke, but we’re 27 points from relegation, 10 wins, nine, but our goal difference is better, so we’re in a good place.”

The Hatters' victory at the weekend extended their unbeaten run at Kenilworth Road to seven games in all competitions, with five wins and two draws.

Discussing his side's impressive form on home soil, Jones added: "I think it’s a difficult place to play.

"Since I’ve been here and before, I remember coming here to play, it’s a difficult place.