Hatters defender Reece Burke has been out since September

Defender Reece Burke could potentially be back into contention for this afternoon’s first game of 2023, as the Hatters travel to Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old has missed Town’s last 13 matches after injuring his hamstring in the 2-0 win at Hull City on September 30, leaving Luton short of centre halves in recent weeks.

Advertisement

With Sonny Bradley absent due to injury, Gabe Osho sitting out the final game of his two match ban following a second red card of the season in Boxing Day’s 2-1 win over Norwich City and Dan Potts struggling with cramp against QPR on Thursday night, Burke’s return would be a real boost for boss Rob Edwards.

The manager ended the 3-0 victory at Loftus Road with James Bree and Amari’i Bell either side of Tom Lockyer in the back three, with Jordan Clark having to fill in as right wingback during the closing stages.

When asked if there would be any players available for the John Smith’s Stadium, speaking after the game, he said: “Possibly, possibly, we’ll see where Burkey’s at, but let’s see where this group is as well.

"There’s one or two walking wounded as you’d expect with two games in three days, but they put their bodies on the line this group and it makes me really proud to watch that.

Advertisement

"We’ll have to recover well now and try and pick the right team to go again.”

Following two wins from two games and some impressive displays during the victories against Norwich and QPR, Edwards wants Luton to continue in the same manner against the Terriers.

Advertisement

He added: “This is great group here, there was a change for a reason, and it was a positive reason.

"So we knew coming in we were working with a really good group of players, a really good group of staff and it’s nice.

Advertisement