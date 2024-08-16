Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Japanese international suffers issue during pre-season

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed defender Daiki Hashioka could be out for a ‘couple of months’ following the calf injury he suffered in pre-season.

With the club out in Slovenia for their warm weather training camp last month, the 25-year-old had started Town’s match against Ukrainian Premier League side Rukh Lviv, only to hobble off late in the first half. The Japanese international hasn’t featured since and giving an update on the wingback, who has made 11 appearances since signing from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden in January, Edwards said: “Hashi’s not out on the grass at the moment.

"When I see him out on the grass he’s walking round with the physio, he’s at the walking stage, so it’s at the early stages of rehab. It’s weeks and maybe going into a couple of months, it could be a longer process.”

Daiki Hashioka in action against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season - pic: Liam Smith

There was better news regarding Luton’s other injured trio of Mads Andersen, Reece Burke and Marvelous Nakamba though, as although they won’t feature at Portsmouth tomorrow, Edwards added: “They’re progressing well as well. They’re probably a couple of weeks away, but we had Mads training today, we had Burkey training today, which were real positives. Marv did the first little bit as well, so it was nice for everyone to see some decent numbers out there in the warm-up.