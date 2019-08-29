Luton defender Cranie out of Terriers clash

Hatters defender Martin Cranie has been ruled out of this weekend’s home clash against his former side Huddersfield Town.

The 32-year-old right back played 64 times for the Terriers between July 2015 and January 2018, when he left to join Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

He suffered ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, which kept him out of the 3-0 win over Barnsley last weekend.

However, Cranie's problem isn’t expected to be a long term issue, as boss Graeme Jones said: “Martin should be okay for the second week of the international break.

“He is a quick healer and the pain has gone a little bit now.

“We are hoping to get him out running next week so it has been positive.

“We’re happy as Martin is one of those players that you need around.

“He can play in five positions, you need that flexibility and you miss it when it’s not there on the pitch and off it.

“Hopefully that will be straightforward, his recovery.”

There was also good news regarding left back Dan Potts, who hasn’t played since the 2-1 reverse to West Bromwich Albion, but was back on the bench for the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Jones added: “He trained today, Dan.

“He’s absolutely fine and added to the squad so it’s great."