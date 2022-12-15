Luton defender declares there has been a real 'buzz' around Kenilworth Road following Edwards' appointment

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is confident the Hatters can still achieve their goals this season after describing the ‘buzz’ that has been around Kenilworth Road since new manager Rob Edwards took over.

The former Watford and Forest Green chief, who was named League Two Manager of the Year last term for leading the latter to the title, replaced previous boss Nathan Jones just under a month ago, after the Welshman took over at Premier League Southampton.

Although he has only been around Edwards for a fortnight or so due to his World Cup commitments in Qatar, Lockyer has been impressed with what he has seen since returning to the Brache.

Despite his first match in charge of the Hatters ending in a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday, Lockyer said: “It’s different, it’s something new, there’s a buzz around the place.

"It would have been really nice to get the win, but the training’s been good, boys have been at it and when there’s a few more back, there’s real competition for places.

"That's what every manager wants, those difficult decisions to make.

“No manager is the same, you get some similar managers and you get some different managers, they’re different characters, different way of coaching and going about it.

"They’ve said they don't want to change too much as they are coming in and we’re in a good position.

"We’ve set some goals and they don’t change, it’s not a club in crisis, it’s a club and squad in a good position.

"They’ve said they’ll try and keep what’s got us here and add a sprinkle of their own stuff and hopefully that’s a nice recipe for the future.”

Keeping his place in the side is the main aim for Lockyer, especially with his international ambition reignited, as he was named skipper for the stoppage time loss at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

He could be part of a back three that is stretched to the limit against Millwall this weekend after Amari’i Bell’s red card at the Riverside Stadium, which means he joins Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts on the absent list.

Reece Burke may be fit though, as Lockyer continued: “Being picked by both Robs (Edwards and Page, Wales manager) would be nice, but that’s one of those things.

"I love being captain, but it’s not about that and not about me.

“I thought the break came at a great time for us and for some reason the injuries are even longer than the break.

"It’s a bit annoying that the gaffer didn’t have a full selection to choose from and now with Amari’i missing as well, we’re quite light at the back again.

"Hopefully we can have a few reinforcements, I know a few of the lads aren’t too far away, so it would be nice to have a full selection to choose from moving forward.”

Edwards will now be looking to pick up a first win at his new club when Luton host the Lions in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, the game kicking off at 11.30am to allow fans to get back in time to watch the Word Cup Final between Argentina and France.

Lockyer added: “I know the fans will be right behind him, so it will be a great atmosphere.

"It’s on Sky as well, so lets try and have a good end to the year.

