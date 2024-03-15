Luton defender earns a first England U21 call-up for Euro qualifying double header
Luton defender Teden Mengi has earned his first call-up to the England U21 squad for their U21 European Championships qualifying double-header against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg next week.
The 21-year-old, who has represented his country at U15 to U18 level, has been in brilliant form for the Hatters this term since signing from Manchester United back in August 2023. He has made 26 appearances, including 21 outings in the Premier League, scoring once, and most importantly, has been able to stay fit in recent weeks with Town suffering an alarming injury crisis, particularly defensively. Mengi made his Three Lions debut when playing for the U17s in a 2-1 friendly victory against Portugal back in September 2018. He last played for England when representing the U18s in a 3-2 friendly win over Austria U18s back in October 2019, part of a team that included Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, now with Gareth Southgate’s first team.
Mengi is one of a number of players selected for the first time, with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Leeds United’s Archie Gray and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers all getting the nod as well.
Full squad – Goalkeepers: Matthew Cox (Bristol Rovers, loan from Brentford), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley). Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Callum Doyle (Leicester City, loan from Manchester City), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Nathan Wood (Swansea City).
Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Hull City, loan from Liverpool), Archie Gray (Leeds United), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth). Forwards: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City, loan from Fulham), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jaden Philogene (Hull City), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).