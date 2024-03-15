Luton defender earns a first England U21 call-up for Euro qualifying double header

The 21-year-old, who has represented his country at U15 to U18 level, has been in brilliant form for the Hatters this term since signing from Manchester United back in August 2023. He has made 26 appearances, including 21 outings in the Premier League, scoring once, and most importantly, has been able to stay fit in recent weeks with Town suffering an alarming injury crisis, particularly defensively. Mengi made his Three Lions debut when playing for the U17s in a 2-1 friendly victory against Portugal back in September 2018. He last played for England when representing the U18s in a 3-2 friendly win over Austria U18s back in October 2019, part of a team that included Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, now with Gareth Southgate’s first team.