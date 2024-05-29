Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hashioka in the squad to face Myanmar and Syria

Hatters defender Daiki Hashioka has been named in the Japan squad for their two remaining group stages matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which take place next month.

The Samurai Blues travel to Myanmar on Thursday, June 6, where they will take on the side ranked 163rd in the Men’s FIFA rankings, the third lowest, at the Thuwanna Stadium, before entertaining Syria, ranked 89th, at the Edion Peace Wing in Hiroshima on Tuesday, June 11. They have beaten both sides 5-0 already, also awarded a 3-0 victory by forfeit over North Korea who refused to host the match citing concerns about a disease spreading in Japan.

Hashioka, who has won eight caps for his country so far, made 10 Premier League appearances for the Hatters after arriving for a fee of around £2m from Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden in the January transfer window, with one FA Cup outing as well. He is part of a Japan squad that also contains Takehiro Tomiyasu from Arsenal, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, with ex-Reds winger Takumi Minamino at Monaco and Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad.

Daiki Hashioka gets the ball forward for Luton against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

Full squad, Goalkeepers: Daiya Maekawa (Vissel Kobe), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Kosei Tani (FC Machida Zelvia). Defenders: Yuto Nagamoto (FC Tokyo), Shogo Taniguchi (Al-Rayyan SC), Kou Itakura (Borussia MG), Koki Machida (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Daiki Hashioka (Luton Town), Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar).