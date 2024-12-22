Luton defender 'ecstatic' to make his first start in well over a year during Derby victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andersen named in the Hatters XI against the Rams

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters defender Mads Andersen described his emotions as ‘ecstatic’ after earning a first start in well over a year during Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Derby County.

There was high expectancy surrounding the Danish centre half when he joined from Barnsley in the summer of 2023, having been named in the League One Team of the Year. He appeared durable too, completing 81 games in two seasons for the Tykes, including 51 in the campaign before he moved south. Andersen then featured six times in for Luton at the beginning of their top flight adventure, scoring the club’s first home goal in the Premier League in a 2-1 loss to West Ham United, before injury struck in the 1-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on October 7, his final start, a lengthy hamstring injury confining him to the treatment table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came back at Christmas, featuring off the bench in the 3-2 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, before suffering with calf and a number of other injuries, which disappointingly kept him out for what proved to be the rest of the season. This term, there appeared no end in sight to Andersen’s fitness issues, as although he was able to be in the match-day squad at Plymouth Argyle in late September, he only lasted 16 minutes before having to go off once more.

Mads Andersen makes a clearance during the 2-1 win over Derby County - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

He was used in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Swansea earlier this month, before with Town now seeing Daiki Hashioka join Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Amari’i Bell, Reuell Walters and Alfie Doughty on the casualty list, Andersen was then thrust into the side from the opening whistle on Friday night, joining Tom Holmes and Mark McGuinness in a three man defence against the Rams.

Despite his lack of action, Andersen gave an impressive showing during his 85 minutes of action, winning eight aerial challenges and making nine clearances, with two tackles and two interceptions as well, as Luton kept their opponents at arms length for the majority of the contest, breached just before the hour mark by Kayden Jackson’s far post header.

Although Andersen was off by the time that both Tom Holmes and Carlton Morris found the net to complete a stunning comeback win, writing on Instagram, he said: “Felt ecstatic to be out there on the pitch again after such a long run of injuries. I am not surprised we turned it all around in 5 minutes that is what the Kenny does! MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the former Brøndby and Horsens defender having now made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, it is dearly hoped he can stay fit for the second half of the season, especially the congested festive period with Luton facing games with Bristol City, Swansea City, Norwich City and QPR in the next 15 days and still shorn of a number of centre halves.

Discussing his return, boss Rob Edwards added: "I’m really pleased for Mads. It was probably a game that suited him if there was going to be a game against a team that was quite direct, any kind of free kick anywhere on the pitch, it was going to be coming in the box, so it was land of the giants out there, it suited him.”