Luton defender eyes Euro 2024 as Wales face Finland in play-off semi-final

Town defender Tom Lockyer is two games away from reaching the European Championships next year after Wales were drawn at home to Finland in their play-off semi-final this morning.

Robert Page's side missed out on automatic qualification after a 1-1 draw with Turkey on Tuesday night, finishing third in the table due to Croatia's 1-0 victory over Armenia.

If Wales, ranked 28th by FIFA, triumph against a Finnish side, who were third in Group H and 62nd in the world, then they will have a home tie against either Poland or Estonia five days later in a play-off final to reach the tournament in Germany.

Tom Lockyer in action for Wales against Turkey on Tuesday night - pic: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lockyer and his team-mates were guaranteed a home match due to their involvement in the top tier of the Nations League's most recent edition, as they will be looking to continue their recent play-off success.

Page’s team beat Austria and Ukraine to reach the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar, as speaking to the BBC, the manager said: “What was important to us was the home draw in the final, but we've got to get the job done first and foremost, of course we have.

"We were probably wanting to avoid Ukraine as well, so it's gone to plan for us.

"I don't think any team in that group would have been wanting to play us, I was more nervous for the home tie for the final.

"The form we're in at the minute and the Red Wall at home, we'll take anyone on in Cardiff.

"It's a great opportunity for us; we're two wins at home from qualification for another major tournament."