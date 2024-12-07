Luton defender faces months out after suffering a serious knee injury during training

Centre half will be out until well into the new year

Luton defender Teden Mengi faces a number of months out after suffering a freak knee injury during training last week.

The 22-year-old, who starred in Town’s Premier League campaign last term, had struggled to reach that kind of form since relegation to the Championship this season, but has still remained a regular in the Hatters’ XI, making 15 appearances and scoring once. Prior to this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City, Edwards had revealed he was without two players due to ‘freakish’ injuries and with Mengi and Shandon Baptiste not in the starting line-up, it was clear they were the duo in question.

Asked about the former Manchester United youngster, Edwards said: “Teden’s was a real sort of freak one. He’s hurt his knee just doing a passing drill, just passing the ball. Unfortunately, he’s had an operation this morning, so he’s going to be out for a number of months now. Of course we wish him well. It’s incredibly frustrating at the moment, just another blow when we’re on the ropes and we took one during a game with Amari’i (Bell) as well, (it’s a) difficult, difficult period, but we keep fighting. I know it’s a challenge, and it’s an opportunity for the next person.”

Town defender Teden Mengi has been sidelined with a knee injury - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

On a possible timeframe for Baptiste, Edwards continued: “Shandon felt his calf after the Norwich game and felt it more again on Tuesday. He has done something to his calf, we’ll have more details as we go, in terms of length of time. But he has done something to his calf which he felt in the game last week.” Discussing Bell, the manager added: “It looks like a hamstring to me.”