Luton defender forced to withdraw from England U21s squad due to 'medical assessment'

Luton defender Teden Mengi has been forced to withdraw from the England U21s squad and return to Kenilworth Road for medical assessment.

The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Hatters this term since signing from Manchester United back in August 2023, playing 27 times for the club in all competitions. Having represented his country at U17 level back in September 2018, the centre half has also played four times for the U18s as well, as he had been looking to feature for the Three Lions in their Euro U21 Championships qualifiers against Azerbaijan today and then at home to Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

However, that won’t be the case though, as Mengi, who has been struggling with a tight hamstring that saw him substituted in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, only to then play the full 90 minutes in the 4-3 defeat to AFC Bournemouth and 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend. A statement on the England official website said: “Teden Mengi has withdrawn from the England MU21s squad and has returned to Luton Town for further medical assessment.

"The defender initially reported to St. George’s Park to join Lee Carsley’s squad for the first time ahead of the upcoming 2025 U21 EURO qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, however he has now returned to his club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures. No replacements are planned at this moment in time.”