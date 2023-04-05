Luton defender happy to see Hatters duo extract some revenge during Hornets victory

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer was more than happy to see team-mate Gabe Osho and boss Rob Edwards get their own little piece of personal revenge over Watford during Saturday's 2-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Just five months earlier, defender Osho had to endure making the lonely walk off the Vicarage Road playing surface after his afternoon was ended late on by a rash challenge that saw a red card produced.

Waved off by William Troost-Ekong afterwards, the 24-year-old got his own back, and in some style too at the weekend, by turning home Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross after 28 minutes.

Gabe Osho celebrates scoring against Watford on Saturday

He halted his charge towards the Hatters fans to unveil the crying eye emotion to the visiting supporters, before then sprinting away and unleashing a celebration that laden with passion in front of the home faithful, all his frustrations of that day clearly coming out.

Lockyer, who had a big hand in the goal, his flick releasing Mpanzu, said: “It was nice for Gabe with what happened in the first game down there.

"He said he was going to do that celebration beforehand, so it was quite funny when he actually did it.

“You can see the emotion from not just the fans, it was on the pitch as well.

"We all knew exactly what it means and those feelings when that ball went in both times and at the final whistle was special.

"We knew exactly what it meant and it was amazing for Gabe to get a little bit of payback on what happened down at their place, so it was brilliant for him.”

Meanwhile, boss Rob Edwards had his own motivation for masterminding the hosts to an 11th league win out of 18 league games since he took over, and a first against Watford in front of Town’s fans since August 1993.

In charge of the Hornets at the beginning of the campaign, the 40-year-old was then crazily dismissed by the trigger-happy board following just 11 games in charge, despite only losing two Championship encounters.

Although he was eager not to make a big thing of his own subplot to the afternoon in the build-up to the hotly-anticipated fixture, Lockyer knew it would have been a special feeling afterwards for the popular Hatters chief.

He added: “He played it down before the game and he said it’s not about him, but if I was to put myself in his shoes, you know it does mean more than that.

"It’s fantastic we could do that for him and Richie (Kyle) as they’ve been fantastic for us since they’ve come in.

"They’ve been fair and honest, that’s all you want as a player, so it’s been amazing and really good for them.

"You could see, he let a bit of passion out at the end, so that was good for him and it is massive for the fans.