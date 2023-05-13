Luton defender has 'ultimate respect' for a 'fantastic' Black Cats side ahead of play-offs

Town defender Tom Lockyer will have the utmost respect for a Sunderland side he labelled as a ‘fantastic’ opponent ahead of their play-off semi-final first leg this evening.

The Hatters head to the Stadium of Light having finished 11 points clear of the Black Cats during the regular season, Tony Mowbray’s team only just getting above the dotted line on a crazy final day, with a 3-0 success at Preston North End sealing their place in the top six.

That was the fourth win in six fixtures for the Wearsiders though, as they are nine unbeaten ahead of the contest, hitting form at just the right time in their quest to reach the top flight.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Although Luton can most definitely match that, 14 without defeat themselves and 12 unbeaten on the road, Lockyer, who was part of the Hatters XI that drew 1-1 at Sunderland a few months ago, knows that doesn’t really count for much going into the two-legged affair.

He said: “It’s never going to be as easy as you think it is.

"I know we finished third in the league and Sunderland sixth, but it’s not going to be an easy game, especially when we’ve got to go up there.

"There’s going to be 40,000, Stadium of Light, we know exactly what that kind of atmosphere can do, especially when we conceded late on there.

"It was a bit of an onslaught after that, so we’re under no illusions it's going to be a really tough game, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve not really discussed Wembley as Sunderland are a fantastic opposition and it’s going to be two really tough games.

"We can’t take our eyes off the ball thinking, just as we’ve finished third, we’re going to automatically get to Wembley, it doesn’t happen like that.

"We’re going to need the whole squad, not just the 11 who start, everyone who comes on.

"We’re going to need the fans away at Sunderland and then especially back home at the Kenny.

"It’s not going to be easy, I can’t stress that enough, Sunderland are an excellent side, their attacking players pose such a big threat, some of the best in the league.

“They are where they are for a reason, they’re in the play-offs as they’re a great side, so we have to show them the ultimate respect.

"We’re not taking our eyes off the ball, we know it’s going to be really tough.”

Sunderland’s three goals against Preston on Bank Holiday Monday all came from strikes outside the box courtesy of trio Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke.

With that in mind, Lockyer continued: “It’s something we look at doing our homework on the opposition.

"They’ve got some incredibly talented players, so it's something we’re not taking lightly.

"We’ll be doing more homework and hopefully there's no stone unturned going into the game now.”

With the chance of being a Premier League player in the grasp of Lockyer and his Hatters’ team-mates, although it’s not something that is regularly discussed, it’s clear they are desperate to achieve top flight status.

He continued: “You go out there now and ask the lads, ‘do you want to play in the Premier League?’ Everyone’s going to say yes, aren’t they.

"Obviously everyone wants to play at the highest level, it’s only natural, but it’s a massive challenge ahead of us.

"If we can get through that then we’ve still got another game, so it’s not something you have your eyes on.

"We know the task in hand isn’t easy, so we’re going to go fully prepared and be right up for it.”

After last season’s crushing disappointment in the play-offs, Luton beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield at this stage, fortunes have changed dramatically for the Hatters and Lockyer himself this time around.

Then, even though Town were down to the bare bones, without a host of first teamers due to injury, Lockyer played just 23 minutes of the first leg and was then an unused sub in the second.

This time however just striker Cauley Woodrow has been ruled out, and the Welsh international is a definite starter, having had a stellar campaign that earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Year.

He added: “It’s a complete opposite to last time.

"I remember Eli (Elijah Adebayo) coming on for the last five minutes, he hobbled on the pitch didn’t he, and I still couldn’t get a game.

"So we’re a massive contrast now, it’s great for the manager to have a full selection going into this.

“I think we’re in a lot better position than we were last year.

"Injuries aside, we’ve got a much better, rounded squad this year, so hopefully that shows in the play-offs.