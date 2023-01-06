Luton defender hoping his injury problems are finally over after a 'difficult' time at Kenilworth Road

Reece Burke has suffered with injury once more this season

Town defender Reece Burke is keeping everything cross that his ‘difficult’ season at Kenilworth Road is finally over after a lengthy spell out of the side with injury.

The 26-year-old missed the first game of the campaign against Birmingham City, before returning to come off the bench in the opening away trip at Burnley.

He then went on to play five in a row, missing the fixtures with Wigan and Coventry, but was back with a bang against Blackburn Rovers, scoring a terrific 25-yard curler on his left foot, also starting the next match at Hull City.

However, it was against his former club that injury struck again though, Burke pulling his hamstring which meant he was forced off just before the break.

Recovering from the blow, he then suffered a separate knee injury in training which meant he was absent for Luton’s next 13 league games, before finally coming back into the squad for New Year’s Day trip to Huddersfield Town.

On midway through the second period, Burke popped up with the winner in a 2-1 success, as opening up about his time on the sidelines, the defender, who also struggled last term, restricted to 25 Championship starts, said: “Its been tough, it feels like I haven’t played for ages.

“The hamstring I did against Hull was something I’ve never done before, so it was difficult, but I’m in a better position now, and hopefully that never happens again.

“When I pulled my hamstring, that was a hard one to take as I thought I had really got into the rhythm of the season and doing well.

"I felt like I was pushing on as well, getting better, and then it was a setback to be honest, but I know you’ve got to keep looking forward, working hard, which I did.

"I got myself back in full training before the international break, and then I picked up another little niggle with my knee which I’m still trying to keep on top of it, as I need to, but it’s been tough.

"But fair play to the sports science guys and the physios working hard with me, trips down London, trying to find out the problem which I had and I believe that we have now, so hopefully I don’t pick up any more niggles and I’m glad to be out there.”

While Burke was sidelined, he saw manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton, with Rob Edwards taking over, but the former West Ham youngster was able to show the new boss just what he was capable of before injury struck once more.

He continued: “When the new manager came in I was training, training in Dubai.

"I really enjoyed it, it was nice to work with him, get to know him, and I felt like I was doing well.

"Then another little niggle got me, which was probably even harder to take, as I knew I was going to be out longer.

"The more games you miss, the harder it gets, but I’m delighted and that (scoring the winner) was probably the best way to come back.”

When asked just how how Edwards has been with the players since arriving, the boss picking up three wins over the Christmas period, Burke added: “He’s great, the boys like him, everyone gets on well.