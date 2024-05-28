Luton defender Johnson features as England U18s beat Morocco U18s to win Tri-Nations tournament

Town teenager capped by Young Lions again

Johnson, who had started the 4-2 victory over Northern Ireland U18s earlier in the week, was on the bench to begin with as it was the visitors who struck first, Mohammed Hamony picking out the bottom corner with 14 minutes gone. The Young Lions had opportunities to draw level, Bristol City’s Elijah Morrison crossing for Manchester City forward Matthew Warhust, his header brilliantly saved by Taha Benrhozi.

After the break, substitute Romelle Donovan made an instant impact as he beat two men and then after Benrhozil couldn’t gather the resulting cross, Manchester United’s Ethan Wheatley drew England level. Johnson was then introduced for Arsenal’s Ayden Heaven on 69 minutes, as he saw Wheatley quickly bag his second, tapping home from six yards to put the Young Lions 2-1 ahead, a lead they held in the closing stages to ensure Tom Curtis’s side finished top of their group with six points from two matches.