Luton defender Johnson features as England U18s beat Morocco U18s to win Tri-Nations tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
Young Luton defender Joe Johnson helped England U18s beat Morocco U18s 2-1 at St George’s Park on Sunday to be crowned inaugural U18 Tri-Nations Trophy winners.
Johnson, who had started the 4-2 victory over Northern Ireland U18s earlier in the week, was on the bench to begin with as it was the visitors who struck first, Mohammed Hamony picking out the bottom corner with 14 minutes gone. The Young Lions had opportunities to draw level, Bristol City’s Elijah Morrison crossing for Manchester City forward Matthew Warhust, his header brilliantly saved by Taha Benrhozi.
After the break, substitute Romelle Donovan made an instant impact as he beat two men and then after Benrhozil couldn’t gather the resulting cross, Manchester United’s Ethan Wheatley drew England level. Johnson was then introduced for Arsenal’s Ayden Heaven on 69 minutes, as he saw Wheatley quickly bag his second, tapping home from six yards to put the Young Lions 2-1 ahead, a lead they held in the closing stages to ensure Tom Curtis’s side finished top of their group with six points from two matches.
England U18s: George Pickford (Sam Proctor 46), Triston Rowe (Matthew Henderson-Hall 61), Elijah Morrison (Somto Boniface 46), Law McCabe (Myles Lewis-Skelly 61), Amara Nallo (Harrison Murray-Campbell 69), Ayden Heaven (Joe Johnson 69), Ato Ampah (Souleymane Sidibe 69), Lewis Orford (Trey Nyoni 69), Ajay Matthews (Ethan Wheatley 46), Matthew Warhurst (Romelle Donovan 46), Jamaldeen Jimoh (Kadan Young 69).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.