Luton defender left 'devastated' as he suffers injury blow just one game into Millers loan spell

Holmes faces a couple of months on the sidelines

Luton defender Thomas Holmes has been left ‘devastated’ after suffering an injury blow just one game into his loan sell with fellow League One side Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old moved to the Millers on transfer deadline day last Monday and made a hugely promising debut for his new side when starring in their 1-0 win over Exeter at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, named as man of the match on the day and by supporters in their online poll as well. However, the centre half, who also suffered with injuries during his time at Luton after joining from Reading in January 2024, restricted to just 22 appearances in his 18 months at Kenilworth Road, discovered he had partially torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee which will now keep him out for around two months.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, boss Matt Hamshaw said about one of his latest recruits: “It's the outside of his knee. He's done his ‘LCL’. It's not a common injury at all. I spoke to him after the game on Saturday and he was absolutely fine. He said he'd just got a bit of a knock but that everything was okay. He walked up the stairs to get his Man-of-the-Match award. I spoke to him again just before he left. He said how much he was enjoying it here, how pleased he was to be playing again and that he was loving the environment.

Tom Holmes has suffered an injury at Rotherham United - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

"Thomas woke up on Sunday morning and reported that he was struggling to walk on it. We got him in for a scan and then got the news. It's typical of the luck we're having with injuries at the minute. I spoke to the lad this morning and he's devastated. He feels like he's left everyone down, which he absolutely hasn't. It's horrific for him. He'd just got back to playing. You saw in his first match the reasons why we brought him in. Hopefully, Thomas will be back in around eight weeks.”