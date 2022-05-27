Luton defender Lockyer disappointed not to get the chance to thank Town's fans at Huddersfield but has already set his sights on new campaign

Tom Lockyer applauds the Hatters at Fulham

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is already setting his sights on next term following a disappointing end to the season for the centre half which saw Town miss out on the play-off final and unable to thank their fans at the final whistle of the 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town.

After an injury-hit first campaign at Kenilworth Road, where the 27-year-old featured 23 times in all competitions, Lockyer managed to play 33 times last season, registering the eighth most minutes in the Championship amongst the Hatters squad, as opposed to just 1,509 last term, which was only enough for 13th.

The Welsh international’s best run was nine league games in a row during September and October, as although he his lost his place to club captain Sonny Bradley for the final three games of the season, including the two-legged play-off semi-final, he was still an important part of Nathan Jones’ plans.

The second reverse at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month saw a pitch invasion from Terriers supporters which boss Jones labelled as an ‘absolute disgrace’, as it prevented the visitors from thanking their 2,000-plus fans for making the trip from Bedfordshire and their backing over the course of the season.