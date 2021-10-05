Luton defender Lockyer pulls out Wales squad with injury

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer has pulled out of the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers this week due to an injury.

The 26-year-old, has made eight appearances for Luton this season, including Saturday's goalless draw against Huddersfield Town, his fifth consecutive start, where he came through the 90 minutes,

However, both he and former Town loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer have now withdrawn from matches against the Czech Republic and Estonia, replaced by Swansea's.Ben Cabango and Cardiff's Will Vaulks.

Wales will face the Czechs in Prague on Friday before travelling to Tallinn to play Estonia next Monday.