Luton defender McGuinness has his wishes answered with another Republic of Ireland call-up

Hatters defender Mark McGuinness had his wishes answered after being named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Nations League matches against Finland and England later this month.

The 23-year-old had been included by recently appointed head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson for the games against Finland and Greece, but then had to pull out due to a calf injury sustained in training. However, having been able to get back and make himself available for the 3-0 victory over rivals Watford, plus starting Luton’s games with Sunderland, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and his former side Cardiff last night, the centre half’s fitness is no longer an issue.

It means he has been named alongside Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Dara O'Shea, Nathan Collins, Liam Scales and Callum O'Dowda as the defensive options for his country as they host Finland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Thursday, November 14, then travelling to face England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, November 17.

Speaking before the squad was announced, McGuinness had said: “I would love to be involved again. Unfortunately it didn’t quite work out last time, but there’s some good games coming up. I picked up an injury just before the first game, but I worked hard afterwards to get back and get the game against Watford. The medical staff were great and it’s all good now so hopefully I can be involved.”

Just getting the call up was a huge dream come true moment for McGuinness, who is no stranger to the Irish set-up having played for the U16s right up until the U21s, for him he turned out 13 times. He continued: “It’s been a goal for me for a while. I’ve played from 16s throughout the ages with the Republic of Ireland, so the senior call-up was a really proud moment for me and my family.”

Former Jamaica head coach Hallgrímsson has led the Irish to one victory from his four matches in charge so far since taking over, is clearly a fan of the defender having highlighted his displays since moving to Luton when naming his last squad. McGuiness was pleased to see that was the case, adding: “He brought me in, it didn’t quite work out but hopefully performances over the last few weeks, it hasn’t been long since the last one, so hopefully I’m still in his mind and I can get involved.”

Republic of Ireland Squad, Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City). Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Town centre half Mark McGuiness has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion). Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).