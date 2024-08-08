Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre half should be ready to face the Clarets

Defender Teden Mengi is expected to be fit for Luton’s Championship opener with Burnley on Monday night having recovered from the knee injury that forced him off during the Hatters’ final pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo last weekend.

The England U21 international only lasted a quarter of an hour of the 3-1 defeat to the La Liga side at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, throwing his selection into doubt for the contest against the Clarets. However, speaking to the press this afternoon, asked for an update about the former Manchester United youngster, Edwards said: “I went a little bit greyer after 14 minutes on Saturday! He’s trained the last few days, so T should be fine. .”

Although Mengi is back, Town will still be without Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Jacob Brown and Marvelous Nakamba when they go up against Scott Parker’s team in front of the Sky TV cameras, with Edwards adding: “We’re not much different from where we were at really for the last pre-season game.

Luton centre half Teden Mengi in action against West Ham last season - pic: Liam Smith

"As we stand right now, none of the lads who have been out injured are going to be fit and available yet, but they’re getting closer. Amari’i’s the closest out of those boys, we’re still working hard in the market, but I suppose like everyone it’s difficult. We’ll see if there’s anything over the next few days, but as we stand at the moment, that’s where we’re at.”