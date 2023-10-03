Luton defender Mengi insists 'time limit' must be placed on the Hatters enjoying a first Premier League win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Town defender Teden Mengi insists the Hatters will put a ‘time limit’ on just how much they will allow themselves to enjoy what was a maiden Premier League victory when winning 2-1 at Everton on Saturday ahead of tonight’s home clash against Burnley.

The 21-year-old wasn’t even born the last time Town picked up three points at this level, that coming back in the 1991-92 season, but played his part in Luton repeating that feat at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replacing skipper Tom Lockyer on 56 minutes after the Wales international suffered a blow to the face, Mengi formed a much-changed back-line, joining Mads Andersen, who had come on for Reece Burke at the break, and Jamaican international Amari’i Bell.

Teden Mengi wins another aerial challenge against Everton on Saturday - pic: David Horn

With Town holding on the 2-1 lead that had been afforded them by Lockyer and Carlton Morris’s first half goals, the final whistle led to scenes of sheer jubilation from both players, staff and supporters at the full time whistle.

However, when that excitement had died down, Mengi said: “A first win in the Prem for Luton Town and we’re all happy with it, but I think we’ve got to put a time limit on how happy we are for it.

"We’ve got to remember the feeling of winning and take it into the next win and go and win the next game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Its a big thing for us, but even bigger thing is if we can keep it going, keep the momentum and take the win into the next game.

“It’s another great opportunity against Burnley, but we just take the momentum from this game to the next game, stick as a team and go and kick on.”

The former Manchester United youngster did allow himself to get swept away in the joyous full time moment of triumph though, as on experiencing with the 3,000 fans who made the trip to Merseyside, he continued: “It was brilliant.

"One thing I’ve noticed since I’ve been here is the fans have been by our side, they never leave our side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Win, lose, they don’t leave our side, so it was brilliant to share the win with the fans.

“The dressing room is always a good place to be, but especially after a win it was a brilliant place to be.”

With Lockyer suffering his injury late in the first half in the build-up to Everton’s goal, Mengi knew there was a chance he would be called on during the second period.

Having got through the full 90 minutes in what was a disappointing 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter on Tuesday night, he felt he was ready for the new challenge that lay ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It was very important to get 90 minutes on Tuesday, I feel like it was very needed to prepare me to come on and put the shift that I did in.

“The manager told me at half time, ‘just be ready, there’s a chance that you could be coming on in this game,’ so I was ready from half time.

Despite being at Old Trafford for 15 years, Mengi had never played in the top flight, his only two Red Devils outings coming as a late substitute in the Champions League and Europa League.

However, he quickly adapted to the challenge ahead of him, exuding a cool head despite some real pressure from a Toffees front-line including England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin and recent £26m addition Beto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A shoulder to solder challenge on Calvert-Lewin inside the area led to some ambitious penalty shouts rightly turned won by referee Anthony Taylor, as on his first taste of the top tier of English football, Mengi added: “It was a completely different back three but we all know what’s required of us to get the result that we wanted, and on a personal note, Premier League debut for me, so really happy.

“I feel like it’s something that I’ve needed and I feel like it was very good for me, a good test for me, but enough about me, it’s more about the team and I’m really proud of the team that got the win today.

“I’m just pleased that we got the win, I don’t want to make it about me at all, it was a brilliant team effort, so I’ just happy that we got the win.

"Since I’ve joined it’s literally been instilled in me that we’re a team, there’s no individuals here and it showed.