Luton defender not included in England U21s squad for Euro Championships

Centre half isn’t selected by boss Lee Carsley

Luton defender Teden Mengi has missed out on a place in the England U21s squad for this summer’s UEFA U21 Euro Championships in Slovakia.

The 23-year-old had been selected by head coach Lee Carsley for a training squad at St George’s Park ahead of a tournament that the Young Lions head to as defending champions having beaten Spain 1-0 courtesy of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones’ winning goal back in 2023. However, Mengi, who has played 55 times for the Hatters since arriving in August 2023, also winning three caps, didn’t make the final 23 selected.

Striker Liam Delap also misses out following his move to Chelsea, as the forward is expected to play in the Club World Cup for his new side, while Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Tottenham Hotspur's Dane Scarlett are all missing because of injuries. England kick off their group stage campaign against Czechia next Thursday and also face Slovenia and Germany before the competition heads into the knockout phase.

Teden Mengi hasn't made the England U21s squad for the Euro Championships - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Carsley, who was in charge of the Three Lions when they were champions two years ago, recently signing a new contract to remain in charge until 2027, said: “I am just trying to do it again (win the Euros). The priority is the Euros and I won't be taking my eye off of that. First and foremost we can definitely improve the way we played at times. We spoke about having control, with the bigger picture of hopefully helping players go onto the senior team. I've got the benefit of seeing what potentially that looks like.

"Hopefully we'll be good to watch. That's what you want. You want people back home watching the next generation of England players and being excited by it. From the last group that won the Euros, nine debuts in the senior team. What an incentive to win a tournament and have that progression and have that conveyor belt of players that are able to go through."

Full squad, Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City). Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth). Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).