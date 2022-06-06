Luton defender not involved as Jamaica are held by Suriname in Concacaf Nations League

Amari'i Bell didn't feature for Jamaica at the weekend

Luton defender Amari'i Bell wasn't involved as Jamaica began their Concacaf Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw in Suriname on Saturday.

The Town full back had been called up by interim head coach Paul Hall, but didn't make the 19-man squad, as the hosts took a 38th minute lead when Javain Brown picked out Toulouse forward Junior Flemmings who spun well to find the net.

Suriname levelled with six minutes to go when Reggae Boyz keeper Amal Knight punched a corner into his own net.