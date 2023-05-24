Luton defender Gabe Osho has stated that the Hatters simply ‘have to win’ when heading to Wembley to take on Coventry City in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was part of the side who saw off Sunderland over two legs last week, turning around a 2-1 deficit at the Stadium of Light to triumph 2-0 on home soil.

It was Osho who got the ball rolling, prodding into the net from a corner with just 10 minutes gone in front of a raucous Kenilworth Road crowd, Tom Lockyer doubling the advantage just before half time.

Gabe Osho celebrates scoring against Sunderland

Although that led to scenes of real jubilation from both players and supporters at the full time whistle, the centre half knows it’s not job done yet.

He said: “Everyone’s excited, it was a brilliant evening for us, but it’s not finished yet.

"That’s what we’re already thinking, we have to go one more, celebrations are there, but we know what’s ahead.

“It’s nice to win a semi-final, but if you get to a final and lose then it’s not really much good.

"We’ll have a couple of days to relax, reset and then all eyes ahead on to the final.

“We have to win on Saturday now.

"We’ll analyse them (Coventry), but we have to win, it’s all right getting there, but we have to win.

“Everyone’s really happy, I don’t know the last time we got to Wembley in a play-off final was, but it’s really a great achievement from the club.

“Last year we got knocked out in the semis, this year we’ve made it to the final, but we need to go one more and win that game."

With the Hatters now on the cusp of heading back into the top division for the first time in over 30 years, they are closing in on locking horns with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal once more.

Asked if has been imagining doing just that, Osho added: “Yes, it’s borderline impossible (not to), but I don’t think that's a bad thing.

"That’s the end goal. When you start the league in August you’re thinking you can go up, I’m sure every team in the league does think so.

"Now as it gets closer and you’re in the play-offs, it's inevitable that you’re going to think about being in the Prem and what that must look like.

"It’s one game, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, penalties, whatever it’s going to take.

