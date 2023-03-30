Luton defender out of Watford clash after failing to recover from hamstring injury

Town defender Dan Potts is out of the derby against Watford this weekend after failing to recover from the hamstring injury which has hampered his availability for the Hatters in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old had been a major part of Luton’s back three during the first 27 league games of the campaign, beginning 23 of them, turning in some assured displays in his left-sided centre half role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he hasn’t started since the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on January 21, and has missed the last six games due to the problem he picked up in the warm-up at Birmingham City earlier this month.

Hatters defender Dan Potts won't play against Watford on Saturday

One of the only matches Potts was absent for in the first half of the season was the 4-0 defeat at Vicarage Road, after being one of the squad hit by an illness bug which meant he was in no shape to play, as he is now also out of the return fixture at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Boss Rob Edwards s aid: “Pottsy is still struggling a little bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s very, very close but we just want to make sure it’s right as with his particular injury, we don’t want to make it worse.

"He’s just at the stage now where fully sprinting is tough, so he’s nearly back but not quite.”

Although Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Freeman are still out, the majority of Luton’s squad are available and well rested following the international break giving them a fortnight off from playing since the 1-1 draw with Sunderland last time out.

Of the four who went away with their countries, only Amari’i Bell got 90 minutes for Jamaica in a 2-2 draw against Mexico, with Joe Taylor featuring as a late sub in Wales U21s’ 3-0 win over Scotland U21s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards added: “They’re all back, so it’s good to have everyone back out there training today.

“The break came when it came, we were always planned for that, ready for that.

"We were in a good moment, on a good run, so it was nice to keep that going, but at the same time it gave everyone a chance to recharge a little bit and it becomes intense again with seven games this month.

"Looking at that schedule, there is a little bit of time in between most games to get a little bit of a breather as well, so that’s a positive, but it certainly is going to be intense in the run-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement