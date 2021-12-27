Luton defender Panter makes Scottish Premier League debut as Dundee lose to Aberdeen

Town defender Corey Panter

Luton defender Corey Panter made his Scottish Premier League debut for Dundee during their 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

The visitors had asked for the game to be postponed after an outbreak of Covid saw them lost six players to a positive test.

However, the request was turned down, as the Dee travelled with a squad of 15, including three goalkeepers and 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay on the bench.

Panter, who signed on a season-long loan at Dens Park in the summer, had been restricted to just two cup appearances, but his maiden league appearance began well, Leigh Griffiths' stunning 35-yard free-kick putting Dundee ahead on seven minutes.

However, Aberdeen responded quickly, as they were only behind for five minutes, Ryan Hedges forcing the ball under keeper Adam Legzdins to make it 1-1.

The Dons then had the upper hand, seeing penalty appeals turned down, before Hedges tested Legzdins.

After the break, the hosts had what proved to be the winner, Connor McLennan's cross headed home by Lewis Ferguson with 20 minutes remaining.

Dundee came close to a leveller, Liam Fontaine unable to convert as they remained second bottom of the table, just two points above St Johnstone.

Dee manager James McPake told the BBC: "I'm proud of the way my players handled it.

"To a man, they were outstanding effort-wise. I'm gutted for them.

"The two disappointing things in the game were the (Aberdeen) goals, they're very avoidable.

"Our goal was fantastic, it was a great strike and we were unlucky another couple of times."