Walters misses matches against Italy and Czechia

​Luton Town midfielder Zack Nelson has been called up for the England Elite League squad for their matches against Italy and Czechia this month, although defender Reuell Walters has pulled out through injury.

Nelson, 19, made his Young Lions debut during the 2-0 victory over Romania last month, as he played the full 90 minutes in the meeting at Stockport County. He was then named along with Walters by Paul Nevin in his squad for the matches against face Italy at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone on Thursday (4pm BST), heading home to face Czechia at Doncaster Rovers on Monday (7pm BST).

Walters, who has played nine games for Town since joining after leaving Arsenal in the summer, has played for England at U18, U19 and U20 level, also featured for the Elite squad last month, but has withdrawn from the trip and replaced by Chelsea’s Joshua Acheampong. Last month saw England start their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Turkiye.

Town defender Reuell Walters has pulled out of the England Elite League squad - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Squad – Goalkeepers: Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur), Max Merrick (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Walsall, loan from Stoke City). Defenders: Joshua Acheampong (Chelsea), Max Alleyne (Manchester City), Elijah Campbell (Ross County), Kaelan Casey (West Ham), Ben Chrisene (Norwich City), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Bradley Hills (Norwich City), Ashley Phillips (Stoke City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Reuell Walters (Luton Town).

Midfielders: Bobby Clark (Red Bull Salzburg), Tobias Collyer (Manchester United), Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle, loan from Leeds United), Zack Nelson (Luton Town), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jacob Wright (Manchester City). Forwards: Dominic Ballard (Blackpool, loan from Southampton), Max Dean (K.A.A Gent), George Earthy (Bristol City, loan from West Ham), Romain Esse (Millwall), Kaide Gordon (Norwich City, loan from Liverpool), William Lankshear (Tottenham Hotspur), Dane Scarlett (Oxford United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur).