Luton defender ready for 'gruelling' rehab as he targets Copa America return with Jamaica

Defender Amari’i Bell is readying himself for a gruelling recovery following the hamstring surgery that has ended his chances of playing in the Premier League for Luton again this season, as he targets a possible return for Jamaica’s Copa America campaign in the summer.

The 29-year-old saw any hopes of helping the Hatters in their fight to remain a top flight club halted against Aston Villa recently when he pulled up in the opening stages of the 3-2 defeat and clearly in pain had to be helped from the field by the physios. Boss Rob Edwards revealed that the former Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town defender, who had started 21 out of Town’s 26 top flight matches, was now out for the season, adding to the club’s defensive injury crisis, Mads Andersen, Gabe Osho and Dan Potts all absent too.

Having had his operation, Bell has accepted that is the case, as with Luton’s last Premier League game against Fulham under two months away on May 19, he is now looking to see whether he can be fit in time to play for his country in the quadrennial tournament that takes place in America starting on June 20, the Reggae Boyz placed in the same group as Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Discussing his injury and his hopeful timeline of being able to play again, speaking on his Instagram page, Bell, who has won 17 caps for his country previously, said: “I had the first five minutes of the Aston Villa game, I was making a recovery run as I got to the edge of the box, I just felt a pop in my hamstring.

“Initially I didn’t think it was as bad as it is now, but it was confirmed by the scans it was a three C (complete muscle tear), so some tendon damage and I had to get it repaired. I had surgery, it’s not the route I wanted to go down, but if it means that I’ll come back fitter and stronger and it’s not going to be a recurring thing then it’s something I had to do.