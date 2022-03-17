Luton defender returns from Wigan loan spell to undergo surgery on 'serious' knee injury

Town midfielder Glen Rea

Luton have announced that midfielder Glen Rea has returned from his loan spell at League One promotion challengers Wigan Athletic to undergo surgery on a 'serious' knee injury.

The 27-year-old headed to the Latics on transfer deadline day in a bid for first team football, but was restricted to just four appearances, substituted after just 15 minutes of the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

Rea, who has played 207 times for the Hatters, since moving from Brighton in March 2016, scoring eight goals, is now expected to miss the rest of the season, as a statement on the Town website said: "We can confirm that midfielder Glen Rea has returned to Kenilworth Road after suffering a serious knee injury during his spell with Wigan Athletic.

"The Town midfielder made four appearances after joining the Latics on transfer deadline day in January, with the aim of playing a key role in their push for automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One.

After his debut against Stoke in the FA Cup fourth round, he then appeared twice as a substitute before starting against AFC Wimbledon a fortnight ago.

"Sadly, Glen was forced off after 15 minutes of the win over the Dons and has this week seen a consultant ahead of planned surgery.

"We would like to stress that this isn't the same knee that Glen injured during the 2018-19 League One title-winning season, when he fought back to full fitness to return to the team in the Championship.