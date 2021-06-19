Luton defender signs new development contract ahead of potential Dundee loan switch

Corey Panter in action for the Hatters' development side

Luton defender Corey Panter has signed a new development contract at Kenilworth Road ahead of a potential loan move to recently promoted Scottish Premier League side Dundee.

The 20-year-old joined Town's academy in May 2009 and previously spent time on loan with non-league sides Hendon and Biggleswade Town during the 2019-20 season.

Panter, who can play left back or centre half, was part of the development set-up at The Brache last term, playing in a number of U21 games, but has now been given the chance to get some senior first team football under his belt this campaign.

He headed north to Dens Park for pre-season training and join up with the Dark Blues, who have former Hatters striker Jason Cummings in their ranks, along with one-time Liverpool and Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam.