Luton defender starts as England beat Iran to reach U17 World Cup knockout stages

Luton youngster Joe Johnson started as England secured their place in the knock-out stages of the FIFA U17 World Cup after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Iran in Jakarta this afternoon.

The teenager came into the XI after being on the bench for the 10-0 victory over New Caledonia on Saturday, as Ryan Garry’s side fell behind just after the half-hour mark, when Nima’s corner was converted by Abolfazi Zamani.

England still looked to attack, but couldn’t find an equaliser in the first period, as a double change just before the hour mark saw Reiss Russell-Denny and Justin Oboavwoduo introduced.

Luton youngster Joe Johnson started for England U17s against Iran U17s - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The duo had been on the pitch for less than five minutes when the Young Lions were level, Russell-Denny driving forward and playing a one-two with Matty Warhurst, leading to the Chelsea player locating the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Johnson was then replaced by Jayden Meghoma with 14 minutes to go as Garry’s team went for a winner

It looked like it wasn’t going to come, substitute Samuel Amo-Ameyaw hitting the side netting and Michael Golding narrowly wide as well.

They did finally break through in the 90th minute as Manchester City’s Joel Ndala curled a terrific finish beyond Arsha Shakouri to claim the 2-1 victory.

England have their final group game against Brazil on Friday.

Young Lions: 1 Tommy Setford, Josh Acheampong, Lakyle Samuel (c), Joe Johnson (Jayden Meghoma 76), Ishé Samuels Smith, Michael Golding, Joel Ndala, Myles Lewis-Skelly (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 67), Chris Rigg (Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny 59), Matty Warhurst (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Justin Oboavwoduo 59).