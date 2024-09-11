Luton defender starts as Hammers striker earns Reggae Boyz victory in Honduras

Bell plays 90 minutes for Jamaica in Nations League

Luton defender Amari’i Bell played 90 minutes as Jamaica earned their opening CONCACAF Nations League A Group B victory by beating Honduras 2-1 at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa on Tuesday night.

The hosts had started the better, before the Reggae Boyz, under former England boss Steve McClaren, threatened, West Ham United forward Michail Antonio going close as his left-footed shot flew just wide of the target. After the break, Jamaica then took the lead with four minutes gone, Norman Campbell outwitting his marker on the right and then sending over a low cross that was turned into his own net by Honduran centre-back Denil Maldonado.

The lead lasted just 90 seconds though, David Ruiz scrambling an equaliser beyond Reggae Boyz keeper Andre Blake, with Bell, who was making his 19th cap, unable to stretch and keep the ball out. However, with 15 minutes to go, a long ball forward was gathered by Antonio who was then felled by goalkeeper Luis López, referee Víctor Alfonso Cáceres Hernández pointing to the penalty spot.

The experienced Hammers attacker stepped up to confidently find the net with his first international goal, as Blake saved well in the final seconds of stoppage time to ensure Jamaica secured a welcome three points. The result means the Reggae Boyz now sit top of the table with four points from two games, ahead of Nicaragua on goal difference and a point clear of Honduras, whom they are next in action against when the competition resumes in October.