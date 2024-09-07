Reggae Boyz left to rue poor finishing

Luton defender Amari’i Bell won his 18th cap as Jamaica opened their CONCACAF Nations League Group B campaign with a frustrating goalless draw against 10-man Cuba on Friday.

The Reggae Boyz, who appointed former England and Middlesbrough boss Steve McClaren as their new manager recently, dominated for large periods at the National Stadium, with 9,900 fans, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in attendance. Jamaica started positively, Kasey Palmer flicking the ball over a defender and firing wide, before West Ham forward Michail Antonio nodded Demari Gray’s cross against the woodwork.

Jamal Lowe was then found by Antonio, but couldn’t beat Cuban keeper Raiko Arozarena, before the visitors saw defender Junior Perez sent off by referee Filiberto Martinez with a minute of the first half to go in, as he hauled down Antonio who was racing clear. Gray’s free kick was parried by the stopper, while after the break, Bell should have had an assist, breaking into the box and picking out the unmarked Lowe who skied his effort over the top from just eight yards out.

Bobby Reid forced another save from Arozarena following Gray’s pass, but despite bringing on Shamar Nicholson in the closing stages, Jamaica couldn’t find a winner as the game finished all square. The result sees the Reggae Boyz in fourth place as they travel to Honduras on Tuesday, who sit top after thrashing Trinidad and Tobago in their first match.