Luton defender starts as Japan hammer Myanmar 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

Hashioka wins his ninth senior cap

Luton defender Daiki Hashioka won his ninth cap for Japan as they beat Myanmar 5-0 to confirm their place as Group B winners in their World Cup preliminary joint qualification clash this afternoon.

The 25-year-old started the contest at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, as Japan, who had already assured qualification for the next phase, saw manager Hajime Moriyasu name a much-changed side from the 1-0 defeat over North Korea in March, as Reo Hatate had an attempt deflected wide, Daichi Kamada shooting over as well.

Kamada, who is rumoured to be signing for Premier League side Crystal Palace, then found Keito Nakamura, who picked out the bottom corner on 17 minutes, as Ritsu Doan doubled the lead just after the hour mark. After the break, Japan, who beat Myanmar 5-0 in their home clash back in November 2023, made it 3-0 with a quarter of an hour to go, Koki Ogawa heading Yuki Soma’s cross into the net.