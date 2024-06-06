Luton defender starts as Japan hammer Myanmar 5-0 in World Cup qualifier
Luton defender Daiki Hashioka won his ninth cap for Japan as they beat Myanmar 5-0 to confirm their place as Group B winners in their World Cup preliminary joint qualification clash this afternoon.
The 25-year-old started the contest at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, as Japan, who had already assured qualification for the next phase, saw manager Hajime Moriyasu name a much-changed side from the 1-0 defeat over North Korea in March, as Reo Hatate had an attempt deflected wide, Daichi Kamada shooting over as well.
Kamada, who is rumoured to be signing for Premier League side Crystal Palace, then found Keito Nakamura, who picked out the bottom corner on 17 minutes, as Ritsu Doan doubled the lead just after the hour mark. After the break, Japan, who beat Myanmar 5-0 in their home clash back in November 2023, made it 3-0 with a quarter of an hour to go, Koki Ogawa heading Yuki Soma’s cross into the net.
Ogawa had his second seven minutes from time, before Nakamura completed the scoring in stoppage time as Japan now sit top of the group with five wins from five, scoring 19 goals and yet to concede. They next host second place Syria in their final qualifying match on Tuesday at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima Stadium.
